Впишите предлоги. at; for; in; of; on; to. 1) We belong ... this land. 2) Let`s hope ... the best. 3) Where do they hunt ... rabbits? 4) Columbus discovered ... Central America in 1492. 5) They arrived ... Washington, D. C. late at night. 6) Are you sure ... the time of out meeting ? 7) Mr Johnson sailed ... Amerika in late spring. 8) He was ... a voyage for two weeks. 9) The children arrived ... the zoo in the afternoon. 10) When does the festival ... indian music began ?
1) We belong to this land. 2) Let`s hope for the best. 3) Where do they hunt for rabbits? 4) Columbus discovered Central America in 1492. 5) They arrived in Washington, D. C. late at night. 6) Are you sure of the time of out meeting ? 7) Mr Johnson sailed to America in late spring. 8) He was on a voyage for two weeks. 9) The children arrived at the zoo in the afternoon. 10) When does the festival of Indian music begin?
