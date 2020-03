Всем добрый вечер! Помогите, пожалуйста, очень нужно к завтрашнему дню. Даю 50 баллов. Если возможно будет, то напишите в 2-х вариантах. :)

Гость: Гость:

Dear Ashley,<br />Thank you for your letter. It was great to hear about you.<br />As for my new school it's very big! It has three computer rooms and wonderful sport facilities. Actually, it seems a nice place and I enjoy studying there.<br />I've got only one new subject this year. It's German language and I'm beginning to think that it's not difficult, after all!<br />Now , I would like to give answers on your questions. <br />My native language is Russian. At our school we learn English, German and French. I study English and German. And of course i would like to study Italian because I want to visit Italy next year. It will help me to travel there. <br />I'd better go now.<br />Lots of love,<br /><br />