Вставить an/a. 1) there is ..... tea, but there isn`t ...... coffe. 2)do you want ....... banana 3) there are ....... cherries in the fridge 4)would you like...... coffe 5)there are.......strawberries and ...... 6)there ...

Английский язык
Вставить an/a. 1) there is ..... tea, but there isn`t ...... coffe. 2)do you want ....... banana 3) there are ....... cherries in the fridge 4)would you like...... coffe 5)there are.......strawberries and ...... 6)there aren`t ........ carrots, but there are ..... potatoes. 7) ``can i have ........ orange juise, please?`` ``sorry but there isn`t ......... `` 8) is there ......... milk left?
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1/a 2/a 3/a 4/a 5/a 6/a,a 7/an 8/a
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Українська мова
З чого складається текст?
Ответить
История
Из сплава каких металлов изготавлялясь бронза
Ответить
Литература
Какому жанру относятся рассказы из раздела жизнь дана на добрые дела Обоснуйте свое мнение
Ответить
Литература
Чему герои древнерусского жития учат современного читателя? Сочинение.
Ответить
Английский язык
Английский язык 7 класс упр 2,3.
Ответить