Английский язык
Вставить an/a. 1) there is ..... tea, but there isn`t ...... coffe. 2)do you want ....... banana 3) there are ....... cherries in the fridge 4)would you like...... coffe 5)there are.......strawberries and ...... 6)there aren`t ........ carrots, but there are ..... potatoes. 7) ``can i have ........ orange juise, please?`` ``sorry but there isn`t ......... `` 8) is there ......... milk left?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1/a 2/a 3/a 4/a 5/a 6/a,a 7/an 8/a
