Вставить слова в Present Perfect и Present Perfect Continuous A: Whot are you doing Ben? B: I've been looking thorough (look through) my old toy box oll morning. It bringst back lots of memories. Look, _____ (find) my old tra...

Английский язык

Вставить слова в Present Perfect и Present Perfect Continuous A: Whot are you doing Ben? B: I've been looking thorough (look through) my old toy box oll morning. It bringst back lots of memories. Look, _____ (find) my old train set! A: You _____ (play) with thosw train for over an hour. I _____ (watch) you. B; They're great! I _____ (not\have) so much fun for years. look at this one! A: Yes, Ben - it's a very nice train. But _____ (you\see) what time it is? B: No... Why? A: It's 10.30. You're boss _____ (just\phone) from the office. B; Why? A: He _____ (wait) for you all morning. You have an important meeting. B: Oh no! I thought it was Sunday!

