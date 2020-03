Вставить вместо точек am,is,are,sitting,haing. Mary... going for a walk with her dog now. Bill is ... near the fireplace The children ... playing volleyball We are .... a nice day.It's warm and sunny. I ... riding a bike wi...

Английский язык

Вставить вместо точек am,is,are,sitting,haing. Mary... going for a walk with her dog now. Bill is ... near the fireplace The children ... playing volleyball We are .... a nice day.It's warm and sunny. I ... riding a bike with my friends.

Автор: Гость