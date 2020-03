Вставьте артикль. .... Queen Elizabeth,. ... Russia. ... news that you bring is ... great shock. ... USA. In ... conclusion. As ... result. By ... mistake.... weather is fine, and we decide to take ... walk.... To take ... seat...

Английский язык

Вставьте артикль. .... Queen Elizabeth,. ... Russia. ... news that you bring is ... great shock. ... USA. In ... conclusion. As ... result. By ... mistake.... weather is fine, and we decide to take ... walk.... To take ... seat. ... USA.... Russia. They are looking for ... man with ... long dark hair. 1 see ... cars. I see ... owl.... watch is on ... table. He is ... economist. Pete and Kate are ... children.

Автор: Гость