Вставьте правильный предлог и герундий 35. They thought him guilty ... (kill). 36. What's the use ... (send) it? 37. I am fed up ... (get up)! 38. She contented herself ... (smile). 39. I am afraid I was mistaken ... (beli...

35. They thought him guilty ... (of killing). 36. What's the use ... (of sending) it? 37. I am fed up ... (with geting up)! 38. She contented herself ... (to smiling). 39. I am afraid I was mistaken ... (in believing). 40. I would never dream ... (of being allowed). 41. When it came ... (to sharing) they ... . 42. The story ended ... (in marrying). 43. She knew that the people around were jealous ... (of her getting promoted). 44. He meant to try his luck ... (in gambling). 45. Nobody was particularly keen on her (leaving). 46. Mother was occupied ... (with cooking). 47. The manager aimed ... (at being raised). 48. I could hardly refrain ... (from telling). 49. He was very skilful ... (at dodging). 50. She seemed upset ... (by losing). 51. She is set ... (on getting off). 52. He was never good ... (at playing). 53. The girl was usually very careful ... (with replying). 54. Unfortunately he was slow ... (in realizing).