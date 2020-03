Вставьте предлоги. 1.I never go__________bus. 2.She likes to go_________foot. 3.We are_________the railway station. 4.Im tired________your reading. 5.__________board the ship there were a lot of people. 6.She arrived_____...

Английский язык

Вставьте предлоги. 1.I never go__________bus. 2.She likes to go_________foot. 3.We are_________the railway station. 4.Im tired________your reading. 5.__________board the ship there were a lot of people. 6.She arrived_________Berlin yesterday. 7.I want to buy a ticket _______Moscow.

