Вставьте вместо цифр предлоги A. Sakharov died ...1… the 14 …2… December …3… 1989. Long ago men used different means …4… long distance communication. We can communicate …5… people from all over the world …6… the Internet. At p...

Английский язык

Вставьте вместо цифр предлоги A. Sakharov died ...1… the 14 …2… December …3… 1989. Long ago men used different means …4… long distance communication. We can communicate …5… people from all over the world …6… the Internet. At present we can send messages to each other …7… fax. How many people have rung …8… while I have been out? Last summer I sent my crossword to the programme “The Field of Wonders”. I was …9… luck. They invited me to the programme. It’s a waste …10… time to talk to her, she doesn’t understand us.

