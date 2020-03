Помогитеееее пожалуйста определить временную форму (( 1. The boys are running about in the garden now. 2. My brother didn't drink coffee yesterdey. 3. He will have written a letter by 5 o'clock tomorrow. 4. What will you d...

Английский язык

Помогитеееее пожалуйста определить временную форму (( 1. The boys are running about in the garden now. 2. My brother didn't drink coffee yesterdey. 3. He will have written a letter by 5 o'clock tomorrow. 4. What will you do tomorrow? 5. I shell be doing my homework at 6 o'clock tomorrow. 6. I have never been to France. 7. In ahe evening we gather in the living-room. 8. I had finished my homework by 7 o'clock yesterdey. 9. She was reading the whole evening yesterdey.

Автор: Гость