Английский язык
Fill in "is" of "are" 1. There __ a TV set in sitting-room. 2. There __ twenty-eight pupils in the classroom. 3. There __ a jar of jam on the table. 4. There __ a kitchen and two living-rooms in the flat. 5. There __ four mushrooms under the tree. 6. There __ two cups of coffee on the little table. 7. There __ a fridge and a sideboard in the kitchen. 8. There __ eleven apples in the basket. 9. There __ an ice-cream in the bag.
1. There is a TV set in sitting-room. 2. There are twenty-eight pupils in the classroom. 3. There is a jar of jam on the table. 4. There are a kitchen and two living-rooms in the flat. 5. There are four mushrooms under the tree. 6. There are two cups of coffee on the little table. 7. There are a fridge and a sideboard in the kitchen. 8. There are eleven apples in the basket. 9. There is an ice-cream in the bag.
