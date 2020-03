Выберете правильную форму: 1.I can't use my bike now.It (is repaired/ is being repaired).You'll have to go on a hike without me.2.Detective stories (are devoured/ are being devoured) easily.3.He warned them to be careful.The g...

Английский язык

Выберете правильную форму: 1.I can't use my bike now.It (is repaired/ is being repaired).You'll have to go on a hike without me.2.Detective stories (are devoured/ are being devoured) easily.3.He warned them to be careful.The gate(was whitewashed/was being whitewashed).4.Be quiet,his speech (is interpreted/is being interpreted) 5.Lunch was ready:the meat(was roasted/was being roasted),the vegetables (we're boiled/were being boiled).6.Mr.Brown can't see you now.He is meeting the new managers.They (are introduced/are being introduced).7.When I came home in the evening everybody was in the sitting room:a new play (was broadcast/was being broadcast)

Автор: Гость