Английский язык
Выбери верное личное местоимение 1. (He, she, it) is a flower. 2.My granny lives in a country. I go to (her, she, them) on holidays. 3.My parents are doctors. (He, they, them) work in a hospital. 4.(She, I, he) love my mom. 5.I have a brother. Sometimes I ask (her, he, him) to help me. 6.(Them, they, it) are going to school at the moment. 7.(He, she, you) study very well.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. she 2. her 3. they 4. I 5. him 6. they 7. you
