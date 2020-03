Выберите и обведите правильный вариант. 1. We have got a dog. ... dog is black. a)- b)A c)The 2.Where ... go on Tuesday? a)do you b)you c)are you 3.Why ... hungry? a)do you b)you c)are you 4.Can you sing?- Yes? ... . a)it ...

Английский язык

Выберите и обведите правильный вариант. 1. We have got a dog. ... dog is black. a)- b)A c)The 2.Where ... go on Tuesday? a)do you b)you c)are you 3.Why ... hungry? a)do you b)you c)are you 4.Can you sing?- Yes? ... . a)it is b)you can c) I can 5. ... seven birds? a) Does she b)Has she got c)Is she 6.He ... at school. a) doesn't b)don't c)isn't 7. He ... go to school. a) doesn't b)don't c)isn't 8. What does she like ... ? a)to read b)read c) reads 9. Does he ... on Saturday? a)skates b)skate c)to skate 10. She can ... well. a)skates b)skate c)to skate Помогите пожалуйста.

