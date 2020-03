Выберите нужное местоимение. перевести на русский язык 1. Kate and I work together. 2. We spent our holiday together with them. 3. My sister and I are good friends. 4. it’s he. 5. She writes to him every day. 6. We enjoy ...

Английский язык

Выберите нужное местоимение. перевести на русский язык 1. Kate and I work together. 2. We spent our holiday together with them. 3. My sister and I are good friends. 4. it’s he. 5. She writes to him every day. 6. We enjoy playing tennis. 7. Will you give her and me some help? 8. Helen and they are next-door neighbors. 9. My aunt Susan is my mother's sister. 10. Our relatives are coming to see our today. 11. Tell them about it. 12. Is this your dog? There is something wrong with its ear. 13. Ask him if it's his car. 14. George and Carol are having them lunch. 15. He gave me his photograph in which I couldn't recognize him. 16. We were surprised to see their on the platform, they also came to meet us.

