Английский язык

Высказать свое мнение по поводу следующих идей или прокомментировать их. 1.Young people tend to unite in groups or organizations because they enjoy being together. 2.Wearing the same clothes or uniforms, listening to the same music and sharing the same ideas make membership of such organizations or cultures more attractive; give young people a sense of belonging. 3.Young people should be very careful about their choice of organizations as it is a great responsibility. 4.Political organizations for young people should not exist at all because children are not experienced enough to foresee the results of their activities. 5.There are very few youth organizations in Russia at the moment and they are mostly adult-led political organizations. 6.Some youth cultures can be dangerous for their participants.

