Was there any butter in the fridges yesterday? Yes,there was. How much butter was there? There was a little. Is there any butter in the fridge today? No, there isn't. СДЕЛАЙТЕ ЧТО-ТО ВРОДЕ ЭТОГО ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!!!!

Английский язык
Was there any butter in the fridges yesterday? Yes,there was. How much butter was there? There was a little. Is there any butter in the fridge today? No, there isn't. СДЕЛАЙТЕ ЧТО-ТО ВРОДЕ ЭТОГО ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!!!!
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
-Son, do you see any donuts?  -No, i don`t. - Was there some donut`s in the cupboard yesterday?  -Yes,there was five donuts or more. -Do you eat it? - No, it was a cat.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Перевод, правильный пожалуйста The United Kingdom is a constitutional monarchy. This means it has a tin g or a queen as its Head of State. At ...
Ответить
Русский язык
Образуйте слово с помощью суффиксального способа другое слово. Со словами СЕЯТЬ ИСПЫТАТЕЛЬ МОЛОКО ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ПОМОГИТЕ!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ответить
Русский язык
Придумать пожелание девочки которая лежит в больнице
Ответить
Русский язык
Осень выдели его из предложения и дай характеристику.Как осень украсила всё вокруг!
Ответить
Русский язык
Выпишите из стихотворения существительное мужского рода не 2 склонения, в той фор??е, в какой оно употреблено в тексте. Стихотворение: Владимир...
Ответить