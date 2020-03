Перевод, правильный пожалуйста The United Kingdom is a constitutional monarchy. This means it has a tin g or a queen as its Head of State. At present this is Queen Elizabeth II. However, the monarch has very little power an...

Английский язык

Перевод, правильный пожалуйста The United Kingdom is a constitutional monarchy. This means it has a tin g or a queen as its Head of State. At present this is Queen Elizabeth II. However, the monarch has very little power and can only re'gn with the support of Parliam ent. Members of the Royal Family are known both by the name of the Royal House, and by a surname. Queen Elizabeth II was born in 1926, She is a great-great-granddaughter of Queen V ictoria (1819-1901). In 1947 Queen E lizabeth II was m arried to Lieutenant Philip M ountbatten. Queen Elizabeth’s husband is the son of Prince Andrew of Greece and one of Queen V ictoria’s great-great-grandsons. Now he is called Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

