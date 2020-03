We are from Amerika. Now we are in England. I m from Albany. Albany is dig. It is New York State. I am from New York Citi. It s big and beautiful. It is in New York State.

Английский язык

We are from Amerika. Now we are in England. I m from Albany. Albany is dig. It is New York State. I am from New York Citi. It s big and beautiful. It is in New York State.

Автор: Гость