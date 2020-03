-Why do most people like holidays? -What holidays are the most popular in your country? -What holidays does your family celebrate? -What do you like more: giving presents or getting presents? -What is your favourite holiday? Wh...

Английский язык

-Why do most people like holidays? -What holidays are the most popular in your country? -What holidays does your family celebrate? -What do you like more: giving presents or getting presents? -What is your favourite holiday? Why? -How do you usually celebrate this holiday? -What holidays do you dislike? Why?

Автор: Гость