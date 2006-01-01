Work in pairs. Correct the mistakes in the magazine article. Follow the example. IS THIS THE WORST TV PRESENTER EVER? TV presenter, Simon Forbes. makes a lot of mistakes Can you correct them? 1'Manchester is the capital of Engl...

Work in pairs. Correct the mistakes in the magazine article. Follow the example. IS THIS THE WORST TV PRESENTER EVER? TV presenter, Simon Forbes. makes a lot of mistakes Can you correct them? 1'Manchester is the capital of England." 2'Pollution is making the planet colder, 3'The British don't drink much tea. 4"Scotland won the World Cup in 2006 5"Rap music has been popular for fifty years. 6'Camels can live underwater for a week.' 7 People will live on Mercury by 2023
