Write a letter about Navruz

Many people like to keep the wild animals at home, but we've ever wondered whether it is safe for us? Is what we should learn.On the one hand, for lovers of exotic animals such as crocodiles, tigers and snakes, it is useful to get such animals in order to learn about it as much as possible. In addition, it is very exclusive to people who are fond of wildlife.On the other hand, the wild animals are dangerous to humans. They can attack, bite or even kill. Still less can in no way infer that beast on the street, because it may cause harm to society.To sum up, there are strong arguments both for and against holding wild animals in the home. I believe it would be best not to keep the home of wild beasts. Because they can be harmful to people.