write a letter to your pen-friend about the school you would like to study at

Dear Oleg, I was very glad to hear from you again. Sorry, I haven't written for ages because of my school activities. I think that my school is the best one. I love it very much. Our teachers are kind and intelligent and my classmates are smart and friendly. But everybody has a dream. The dream about our new school - the school of the future. Now I would like to tell you a few words about my ideal school. First of all If I were a Headteacher of my school I would allowed everybody to have an opportunity to use one's phone. The second thing is our homework. So much of it! Don't the teachers know that it is waste of time, our time and theirs. The next. Our holidays. I would like to travel a lot. But when? Our holidays must be a bit longer I think. And at last the equipment of our classrooms! What do we see? There are few computers which we can use. My dream is every classroom has ten and more new computers with Internet. It's school of my dream. That's for me today. I have to go. Best regards to your family. Write soon. Andrey