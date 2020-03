Write a sentence with if....for each situation ; 1)we can't meet with our friends because we haven't a little time 2)i haven't enough money so i can't buy this blouse 3)he has to go the supermarket because he hasn't bread at...

Английский язык

Write a sentence with if....for each situation ; 1)we can't meet with our friends because we haven't a little time 2)i haven't enough money so i can't buy this blouse 3)he has to go the supermarket because he hasn't bread at home 4)I don't know the Chinese that's why I have to go to the courses after work 5)we don't go out very often because we can't afford it

