Write a short paragraph describing your house /flat. Write about: rooms, special features (e. g. garden, garage, etc) .You can stick on a picture.
Английский язык
Write a short paragraph describing your house /flat. Write about: rooms, special features (e. g. garden, garage, etc) .You can stick on a picture.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
I have a great flat. I have no garden and garage. there are a dining room, bedroom, kitchen, bath, tualet In my flat .Tam has a bed and a wardrobe in the bedroom. There is there is a large table, two armchairs, TV set and a sofa in the dining room.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
ПОЖАЛУЙСТА РЕШИТЕ ЗАДАЧУ! Трёхлитровую банку родник наполняет водой за 6сек.Сколько литров воды даёт этот родник за 1 мин? 5 мин? 10мин?
Английский язык
Write a short paragraph describing your house /flat. Write about: rooms, special features (e. g. garden, garage, etc) .You can stick on a picture.
Информатика
У единицы измерения объёма информации "трит" три состояния.Какое количество символов может быть в алфавите кодировски,использующей 5 тритов на симв...