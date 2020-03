Write questions for the underline answers? 1 I'm reading a fashion magazine. 2 He's arriving at 9.30. 3 Barbara's wearing a new skirt! 4 I'm smiling because I'm happy! 5 He's sitting at his desk. 6 She's meeting Robert Pa...

Английский язык

Write questions for the underline answers? 1 I'm reading a fashion magazine. 2 He's arriving at 9.30. 3 Barbara's wearing a new skirt! 4 I'm smiling because I'm happy! 5 He's sitting at his desk. 6 She's meeting Robert Pattinson Tonight! 7 They're going out for a meal at the weekend

Автор: Гость