Write questions from the words in brackets. Use the Present Perfect. (how long/your mother/be/in hospital?) ________________________. (how long/you/know/Carol?) ________________________________. (how long/she/be/in Australia...

Английский язык
Write questions from the words in brackets. Use the Present Perfect. (how long/your mother/be/in hospital?) ________________________. (how long/you/know/Carol?) ________________________________. (how long/she/be/in Australia?) ______________________________. (how long/he/have/that jacket?) ______________________________. (how long/you/work/at the airport?) ___________________________. (how long/have/driving lessons?) _____
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
How long has your mother been in hospital? How long have you known Carol? How long has she been in Australia? How long has he had that jacket? How long have you worked at the airport? How long have you had driving lessons?
