Английский язык
Write sentences and questions. 1 she / not mind / make / lunch / for her brother 2 we / refuse / lend / them / the money 3 you / fancy / go / to the cinema / tomorrow? 4 I / promise / remember / your birthday / next year 5 I / avoid / walk / alone / in the street / at night
1 She doesn`t mind to make lunch for her brother 2 We refused to lend them the money 3 Will you fancy to go to the cinema tomorrow ? 4 I promise to remember your birthday next year 5 I avoid to walk alone in the street at night
