Write sentences from these words. Use the right form of the verb(arrive or arrives etc.). Помогите пожалуйста
Английский язык
Write sentences from these words. Use the right form of the verb(arrive or arrives etc.). Помогите пожалуйста
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
From the first class I took a dislike to this boy I wonder how you can do this job .My friend does not like is not removed in the most interesting moments of the conversation .I never have pursued I never wanted to sit at the last Desk .Not free bird flew .To screw that person who does bad things
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Другие предметы
В чем смысл данной фразы "Личность характеризуется не только тем, что она делает, но и тем, как она это делает» (Фридрих Энгельс).
Қазақ тiлi