Write sentences . Use the correct form of there is / there are a/an , some or any Срочно!!!!!

Английский язык
Write sentences . Use the correct form of there is / there are a/an , some or any Срочно!!!!!
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
In newville there is a supermarket in newville there is not a school in newville there are some nice cafes in newville there is a police station in newville there is not an old castle in newville there are not any cinemas
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Қазақ тiлi
Казахстан барысы мультфильм бойынша әнгіме
Ответить
Химия
2.Расставьте коэффициенты в уравнениях реакций: NO + O2 ─ NO2; HCl + O2 ─ H2O + Cl2; PCl3 + Cl2 ─ PCl5; Fe + H2O ─ Fe3O4 + H2; CH4 + I2...
Ответить
Математика
(99+x)+x*4=934 подскажите как решить такое уравнение с двумя неизвестными, пожалуйста.
Ответить
Французский язык
ПОМАГИТЕ ЗДЕЛАТЬ ФРАНЦУЗСКИЙ Complete les reponses 1)Qu`est-ce qu`il te faut pour faire ce travail? ll..... faut un peu de temps 2)Qu`est...
Ответить
Химия
Название и произношение формулы co2
Ответить