Английский язык

Write these nouns into the table use a dictionary if necessary. Concrete - a. Collective - b. Material - c. Abstract - d. Personal - e. Geographical. 1. Washington, D.C. 2. tea 3. freedom 4. a class 5. Mark Twain 6. a book 7. metal 8. the Moskva River 9. a turtle 10. Snow White 11. undrstanding 12. an orchestra 13. Julian 14. a teddy bear 15. a pop group 16. cotton 17. seriousness 18. the Alps 19. a discovery 20. happiness 21. a crew 22. Pinocchio 23. sand 24. the Pacific Ocean

