Английский язык

XVIII. Use the correct tense form. 1. If you (to see) this film, we (to discuss) it later. 2. If she (to have) a problem, I (to help) her. 3. If we (to travel) by car, we (to save) a lot of mon-ey. 4. If he not (to give) her flowers once a week she (to be) offended. 5. If they (to blame) him, it (to serve) him right. 6. When the children (to come) home for Christmas, the parents (to be happy). 7. When the summer season (to come), there (to be) a lot of tourists here. 8. When you (to go) shopping, use your credit card. 9. You (to feel) better, after you (to take) the tablet. 10. We (to buy) their car after father (to get) his salary. 11. I not (to try on) this dress before I (to know) how much it (to be). 12. I (to wake) you up as soon as I (get up). 13. They (to make) an announcement about the plane as soon as it (to land). 14. As soon as Tom (to fix) the engine we (to continue) our journey. 15. As soon as he (to write) to me I (to let) you know. 16. We (to lie) in the sun and (to swim) in the warm sea unless the weather (to change) for the worse. 17. She not (to marry) him unless he (to give up) his bad hab-its. 18. You not (to lose) weight unless you (to eat) less. 19. We (to have) a good time while our holiday (to last). 20. I (to keep) you here, until you (to tell) the truth. XIX. Use the correct form of the verbs to complete the sentences below. 1. At our University classes usually (to begin) at a quarter to eight. 2. Yesterday we (to have) four lessons. 3. My brother (to get into) the Univer-sity last year. 4. We (to be) engineers in five years. 5. The whole course of studies at a higher school (to last) four or five years. 6. She (to have) many relatives. 7. He always (to come) on time. 8. We (to do) this work tomorrow. 9. It usually (to take) me half an hour to get to the University, but yesterday it (to take) me more than an hour. 10. Sometimes he (to go) home on foot and from time to time he (to take) a bus. 11. You (to like) to read books? 12. What foreign language your friend (to study)? 13. When and where you (to be born)? 14. What your parents (to be)? 15. You (to live) in Tula or in Moscow?

