You've got an e-mail from your English pen friend. Write him/her a letter about you and your family. Write 60-80 words
Английский язык
You've got an e-mail from your English pen friend. Write him/her a letter about you and your family. Write 60-80 words
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Hello my friend. My family consist of 4 people. My mother, father, brother and me. We live in Azerbaijane. Every morning I go to school with my brother. and after school we come home and have lunch. Then we do our homeworks. If I have any difficulies my brother always helps me. I love my family.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Математика