Задайте общие вопросы и дайте краткий ответ. 1. _____ in London last Cristmas? Yes,__ __ (He was in london last cristmas) 2. ______ in the United States at end of May? Yes __ __. ( They were in the Utnited States at the end og ...
Английский язык
Задайте общие вопросы и дайте краткий ответ. 1. _____ in London last Cristmas? Yes,__ __ (He was in london last cristmas) 2. ______ in the United States at end of May? Yes __ __. ( They were in the Utnited States at the end og the May) 3. ___ Easter ar the end of April? Yes, ___. ( They celebrated easter at the end of april)
1. Was he in London last Christmas? Yes, he was. 2. Were they in the US at the end of May? Yes, they were. 3. Did they celebrate Easter at the end of April? Yes, they did.
