Задайте общие вопросы и дайте краткий ответ. 1. _____ in London last Cristmas? Yes,__ __ (He was in london last cristmas) 2. ______ in the United States at end of May? Yes __ __. ( They were in the Utnited States at the end og ...

Английский язык

Задайте общие вопросы и дайте краткий ответ. 1. _____ in London last Cristmas? Yes,__ __ (He was in london last cristmas) 2. ______ in the United States at end of May? Yes __ __. ( They were in the Utnited States at the end og the May) 3. ___ Easter ar the end of April? Yes, ___. ( They celebrated easter at the end of april)

Автор: Гость