Задайте вопрос к подлежащему the pupil is from Vladimir. ........................... from Vladimir? the pupils are from Vladimir. ........................... from Vladimir? the pupils have got a computer. ........................... a computer? the pupil has got a computer. ........................... a computer? the pupils play the computer game. ........................... the computer game? Jack and Sam buy computer game. ........................... computer games?
The pupil is from Vladimir. .....Who is ...................... from Vladimir? the pupils are from Vladimir. ........Who is ................... from Vladimir? the pupils have got a computer. ........Who has got ................... a computer? the pupil has got a computer. ........Who has got ................... a computer? the pupils play the computer game. ...................Who plays ........ the computer game? Jack and Sam buy computer game. .................Who buys .......... computer games?
