Английский язык
Задайте всевозможные вопросы к предложениям 1. The teacher reads the story to the children. 2. Alice sent a card to her grany. 3. You can give the book to my brother. 4. He had finished his work before you came. 5. I have been waiting for him for 15 minutes.
1.who reads the story? Does the teacher read the story? Does the teacher or the mother read the story? what does the teacher read to the children? who does the teacher read the story to? 2.who sent a card to grany ? why does the teacher read the story Did Alice send a card to her grany? what did Alice send to her grany? who did she send a card to? Does she send some money or a card? why did she send a card? 3.can you give the book to my brother? 4.when had he finished his work? 5.how many minutes have i been waiting him?
