Задание 1. Распределите следующие надписи в две колонки – “Instructions” и “Information”. NO SMOKING, YOU GO OUT HERE, PLEASE RING FOR ATTENTION, SALE, CLOSED, KEEP OFF THE GRASS, PLEASE PAY HERE, OUT OF ORDER, WC, OPEN Зада...

Задание 1. Распределите следующие надписи в две колонки – “Instructions” и “Information”. NO SMOKING, YOU GO OUT HERE, PLEASE RING FOR ATTENTION, SALE, CLOSED, KEEP OFF THE GRASS, PLEASE PAY HERE, OUT OF ORDER, WC, OPEN Задание 2. Вставьте артикль THE, где необходимо. Last year he visited ___Mexico and___ United States. ___ south of ___England is warmer than ___north. ___ Portugal is in ___western Europe. You have to cross ___ Atlantic to travel from ___ Europe to ___ America. ___ Stockholm is the capital of ___ Sweden. ___ Red Sea is linked to ___Indian Ocean in the south by ___ Gulf of Aden and to ___Mediterranean in the north by ___Suez Canal. The backbone of ___Himalayas is ___ Great Himalayan Range. ___ Bahamas were a British colony from the 18th century until they gained independence within the Commonwealth of Nations in 1973. What joins ___Atlantic and ___Pacific Oceans? Which river flows through ___ Vienna, ___ Budapest and ___ Belgrade?
Instructions: NO SMOKING, YOU GO OUT HERE, KEEP OFF THE GRASS, PLEASE PAY HERE, PLEASE RING FOR ATTENTION. Information: SALE, CLOSED, OUT OF ORDER, WC, OPEN. Last year he visited __-_Mexico and__the_ United States. _The__ south of _-__England is warmer than __the_north. _-__ Portugal is in _-__western Europe. You have to cross _the__ Atlantic to travel from __-_ Europe to _-__ America. __-_ Stockholm is the capital of __-_ Sweden. __The_ Red Sea is linked to _the__Indian Ocean in the south by _the__ Gulf of Aden and to _the__Mediterranean in the north by _the__Suez Canal. The backbone of _the__Himalayas is _the__ Great Himalayan Range. __the_ Bahamas were a British colony from the 18th century until they gained independence within the Commonwealth of Nations in 1973. What joins _the__Atlantic and __the_Pacific Oceans? Which river flows through _-__ Vienna, __-_ Budapest and __-_ Belgrade?
