Задание 1. Распределите следующие надписи в две колонки – “Instructions” и “Information”. NO SMOKING, YOU GO OUT HERE, PLEASE RING FOR ATTENTION, SALE, CLOSED, KEEP OFF THE GRASS, PLEASE PAY HERE, OUT OF ORDER, WC, OPEN Зада...

Гость: Гость:

Instructions: NO SMOKING, YOU GO OUT HERE, KEEP OFF THE GRASS, PLEASE PAY HERE, PLEASE RING FOR ATTENTION. Information: SALE, CLOSED, OUT OF ORDER, WC, OPEN. Last year he visited __-_Mexico and__the_ United States. _The__ south of _-__England is warmer than __the_north. _-__ Portugal is in _-__western Europe. You have to cross _the__ Atlantic to travel from __-_ Europe to _-__ America. __-_ Stockholm is the capital of __-_ Sweden. __The_ Red Sea is linked to _the__Indian Ocean in the south by _the__ Gulf of Aden and to _the__Mediterranean in the north by _the__Suez Canal. The backbone of _the__Himalayas is _the__ Great Himalayan Range. __the_ Bahamas were a British colony from the 18th century until they gained independence within the Commonwealth of Nations in 1973. What joins _the__Atlantic and __the_Pacific Oceans? Which river flows through _-__ Vienna, __-_ Budapest and __-_ Belgrade?