Задание 1 - Разница между be и do Выберите правильный ответ: 1. ____ you married? am are is do does 2. What time ____ you start work? am are is do does 3. Sorry I ____ late. am are is do does 4. Why ____ Colin always show up la...

Английский язык

Задание 1 - Разница между be и do Выберите правильный ответ: 1. ____ you married? am are is do does 2. What time ____ you start work? am are is do does 3. Sorry I ____ late. am are is do does 4. Why ____ Colin always show up late? am are is do does 5. Where ____ Jack from? am are is do does 6. Where ____ Megan come from? am are is do does 7. ____ your parents retired? am are is do does 8. Where ____ Kevin live? am are is do does 9. How old ____ that house? am are is do does 10. ____ you and your sister get on well? am are is do does 11. What class ____ Mark in? am are is do does 12. ____ I right? am are is do does 13. ____ you excited about the vacation? am are is do does 14. ____ we need a visa to go to Hungary? am are is do does 15. Where ____ Tom and Hannah from? am are is do does 16. How old ____ your mother? am are is do does 17. ____ it rain a lot here? am are is do does 18. What color ____ your new car? am are is do does 19. ____ it have a stereo system? am are is do does 20. How long ____ your lunch break? am are is do does 21. How much ____ this T-shirt? am are is do does 22. How much ____ it cost? am are is do does 23. Why ____ this bag so expensive? am are is do does 24. Why ____ these bags so expensive? am are is do does

Автор: Гость