Задание в приложении-выбрать подходящий глагол и записать предложения dress go light scare tell watch 1. People like to......... up on Halloween. Ghost and witch costumes are very popular. 2. It is traditional to......... pe...

Английский язык

Задание в приложении-выбрать подходящий глагол и записать предложения dress go light scare tell watch 1. People like to......... up on Halloween. Ghost and witch costumes are very popular. 2. It is traditional to......... people. Some people really enjoy this, but others get very frightened. 3. People .........candles and put them inside Jack-o'-lanterns. 4. It is exciting to .........horror movies on Halloween, especially when there is bad weather. 5. People....... trick or treating to get lots of sweets and chocolate. 6. Adults and children like to....... ghost stories. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ПОМОГИТЕ

Автор: Гость