Английский язык
Задать 5 видов вопросов: общий, альтернативный, специальный, разделительный и вопрос к подлежащему. 1. Yesterday you ate a pineapple. 2. He usually drinks coffe in the morning. 3. Some years ago my grandfather grew grapes. 4. Your mother brought bread and butter an hour ago. 5. We will (shall) eat soup in an hour. 6. They often walk in this park. 7. You may ask questions. 8. The pupils can answer questions very well. 9. He will be there in a minute. 10. In summer children will eat some fruit.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. did you eat  a pineapple yesterday? did you eat a pineapple or a pear yesterday? What did you eat  yesterday? Who ate a pineapple yesterday? you ate a pineapple yesterday, didn't you? 2. does he usually drink coffee in the morning. does he usually drink coffee or tea in the morning. He usually drinks coffee in the morning, doesn't he? Who usually drinks coffee in the morning. What does He usually drink in the morning. 3. did  my grandfather grow grapes some years ago  my grandfather grew grapes some years ago, didn't he? Who grew grapes some years ago?  What did my grandfather grow some years ago did my grandfather grow grapes or apples some years ago 4. did your mother buy bread and butter an hour ago.  What did your mother buy an hour ago. Who brought bread and butter an hour ago. Your mother brought bread and butter an hour ago, didn't she? did your mother or your father buy bread and butter an hour ago. 5. will we  eat soup in an hour. who will eat soup in an hour. We will eat soup in an hour, won't we? what will we eat  in an hour. will we will  eat soup or porridge in an hour. 6. do they often walk in this park. They often walk in this park, don't they do they often walk in this or that park. who often walks in this park. where do they often walk  7.may you  ask questions. . You may ask questions, mightn't you who may ask questions. .what may You  ask  . may You or we ask questions. 8. can the pupils answer questions very well. The pupils can answer questions very well, can't they? who can answer questions very well. can the pupils or students answer questions very well. How can the pupils  answer questions ? 9. will he  be there in a minute.  who will be there in a minute. will he or she  be there in a minute. where will he will be  in a minute. He will be there in a minute, won't he 10. will  children  eat some fruit in summer will  children eat some fruit in summer or in autumn? children will eat some fruit in summer, won't they? what will  children eat in summer who will eat some fruit in summer
