Задать 5 видов вопросов: общий, альтернативный, специальный, разделительный и вопрос к подлежащему. 1. Yesterday you ate a pineapple. 2. He usually drinks coffe in the morning. 3. Some years ago my grandfather grew grapes. ...

Гость: Гость:

1. did you eat a pineapple yesterday? did you eat a pineapple or a pear yesterday? What did you eat yesterday? Who ate a pineapple yesterday? you ate a pineapple yesterday, didn't you? 2. does he usually drink coffee in the morning. does he usually drink coffee or tea in the morning. He usually drinks coffee in the morning, doesn't he? Who usually drinks coffee in the morning. What does He usually drink in the morning. 3. did my grandfather grow grapes some years ago my grandfather grew grapes some years ago, didn't he? Who grew grapes some years ago? What did my grandfather grow some years ago did my grandfather grow grapes or apples some years ago 4. did your mother buy bread and butter an hour ago. What did your mother buy an hour ago. Who brought bread and butter an hour ago. Your mother brought bread and butter an hour ago, didn't she? did your mother or your father buy bread and butter an hour ago. 5. will we eat soup in an hour. who will eat soup in an hour. We will eat soup in an hour, won't we? what will we eat in an hour. will we will eat soup or porridge in an hour. 6. do they often walk in this park. They often walk in this park, don't they do they often walk in this or that park. who often walks in this park. where do they often walk 7.may you ask questions. . You may ask questions, mightn't you who may ask questions. .what may You ask . may You or we ask questions. 8. can the pupils answer questions very well. The pupils can answer questions very well, can't they? who can answer questions very well. can the pupils or students answer questions very well. How can the pupils answer questions ? 9. will he be there in a minute. who will be there in a minute. will he or she be there in a minute. where will he will be in a minute. He will be there in a minute, won't he 10. will children eat some fruit in summer will children eat some fruit in summer or in autumn? children will eat some fruit in summer, won't they? what will children eat in summer who will eat some fruit in summer