Задать 5 вопросов к тексту The main purpose of the Internet Is to extend the communication network. Elderly people have a lot of free time but it's not easy for them to travel long distance. Using the Internet lost of people c...
Английский язык
Задать 5 вопросов к тексту The main purpose of the Internet Is to extend the communication network. Elderly people have a lot of free time but it's not easy for them to travel long distance. Using the Internet lost of people can travel anywhere they like. These days we have our friends and family living in different parts of the world and it's important to keep in touch with them
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
What is the main purpose of the Internet? What do elderly people have a lot? Where can we travel using the Internet? Where do we have our friends? What is important if we have friends living in different parts of the world?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
Математика
Мотоциклист выехал из города в 8ч со скоростью 50км/ч. В 9ч вслед за ним выехал автом??биль со скоростью 75 км/ч. Через какое время автомобилист до...
Математика
Решите уравнение: а) (х-18,2)+3,8=15,6; б) 34,2-(17,9-y)=22; в) 16,5-(t+3,4)=4,9; г) r+16,23-15,8=7,1.
Русский язык