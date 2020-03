Запишите все виды вопросов к каждому из этих предложений (общий, специальный с who, ??льтернативный, вопрос с хвостиком). Перепроверьте на грамотность могут быть ошибки. I didn't go to the shop yesterday. My friend rang me u...

Гость: Гость:

I didn't go to the shop yesterday, did I? Who didn't go to the shop yesterday? Where didn't I go yesterady? Did I go to the shop yesterday? Didn't I go to the shop or library yesterday? My friend rang me up at 8 o'clock yesterday, didn't he? Who rang me up at 8 o'clock yesterday? When did my friend ring me up yesterday? Did my friend or my mother ring me up yesterday at 8 o'clock? Did my friend ring me up at 8 o'clock yesterday? My brother can skate very well, can't he? Can my brother skate very well? Can my brother skate or ski very well? Who can skate very well? What can my brother do very well?