Заполните пропуски местоимениями some, any, no. Are there ……. new houses in your street? – Yes, ……. of them are beautiful. Do ……. of you speak Italian? – Unfortunately, ……. of us do, ……. child knows it. Have you read ……. go...

Английский язык

Заполните пропуски местоимениями some, any, no. Are there ……. new houses in your street? – Yes, ……. of them are beautiful. Do ……. of you speak Italian? – Unfortunately, ……. of us do, ……. child knows it. Have you read ……. good books lately? – Yes, I’ve read ……. . There are ……. new students in our group this year. I know everybody. There isn’t ……. fish for the cat today. I have ……. fish. He asked me if I knew ……. of those people. I told him I knew ……. of them. They were all strangers to me. ……. of us can tell you how to get there. We all know the way well. Could you say ……. words about it? – Not now. I have ……. time. I’m sorry. How could you do such a dishonest thing! ……. decent person will do it. Заполните пропуски местоимениями some, any, no. Did you have ……. snow last winter? – Yes, there was ……. . Are there ……. sentences you can’t translate? ……. people always tell the truth. It’s their principle. Were there ……. of your teachers at the meeting? – Yes, there were ……. . Choose ……. book you like. In of these books there are ……. pictures. They won’t be interesting for the boy. ……. of his friends could help him. He was alone. Can you give me ……. information about the man? I’ve never seen ……. of them in my life. He asked me …… questions but I couldnouldn’t answer ……. of them.

Автор: Гость