Завершите предложения. Are big hats ... fashion now? Nobody wears wide belts.Are the ... ... fashion? I often put ... my favoutrite old jumper. Tom took ... his boots and socks and came into the water. Do you know that coa...

1.Are big hats in fashion now? 2.Nobody wears wide belts.Are the came out fashion? 3.I often put on my favorite old jumper. 4.Tom took off his boots and socks and came into the water. 5.Do you know that coats are unpopular fashion and what coasts are came out fashion. 6.First he put down his cap and then took it on again.