1-..........a picture? -Yes,........(He had a picture.) 2-...........fish for lunch? -Yes,.........(The children had fish for lunch.) 3-..........English on Tuesday? -Yes,.........(The girls had English on Tuesday.) 4-........a...

1) Did he have a picture? - Yes, he did. 2) Did children have fish for lunch? - Yes, they did. 3) Did the girls have English on Tuesday? - Yes, they did. 4) Did Sam have a question? - Yes, he did. 5) Did the pupils have a party? - Yes, they did. 6) Were they at the party? - Yes, they were. 7) Did they like the party? - Yes, they did. 8) Do they like parties? - Yes, they do.