1.Asia a)The continent where Italy,Spain,France and Germany are situated. 2.Texas b)The capital of the USA. 3.California c)The American state where Hollywood is situated. 4.the Potomac River d)One of the biggest states in th...

Английский язык
1.Asia a)The continent where Italy,Spain,France and Germany are situated. 2.Texas b)The capital of the USA. 3.California c)The American state where Hollywood is situated. 4.the Potomac River d)One of the biggest states in the USA in the south of the country. 5.Europe e)The name of the continent and at the same time of the country. 6.New York f)The continent where India is situated. 7.Washington, D.C. g)The country which has got fifty states. 8.Australia h)The city people call "the Big Apple". 9.the Mississippi i)The longest river of the USA. 10.the USA j)The river on which Washington, D.C. is situated. 11.the New World k)North, Central and South America.
2d. 4f. 5a. 6h. 7b. 8e. 9i. 10g.
