Английский язык

1) Complete the sentences with the past form of the verb in the brackets. For example: When I was in England, I broke (to break) my leg. 1. I _____ (to meet) this man in the museum last week. 2. My friend _____ (to take) me to the hospital. 3. We _____ (not, to study) French at school. 4. The doctor _____ (make) an operation. 5. The people in the bus _____ (to be) the tourists. 6. I _____ (not, stay) in the hotel for a long time. 7. I _____ (to come) home late. 2) Complete the sentences with the verbs given below in the Past Simple: enjoy – получать удовольствие, любить finish – заканчивать help – помогать begin – начинать stay – быть, находиться visit – посещать want – хотеть return – возвращаться For example: I _____ my mother to clean the flat yesterday. I helped my mother to clean the flat yesterday. 1. I _____ my grandmother last week because she _____ to show me her new little dog. 2. My friend _____ to build his house 2 years ago. Now it is a very nice house. 3. I _____ my trip to Italy very much. 4. Last weekend we _____ in the new hotel in the city center. 5. They _____ home in the evening and were very tired. 6. Two days ago I _____ to read an interesting book. 3) Choose the best word or phrase a), b) or c) to complete the sentences. 1. When did _____ their house? a) they buy b) they bought c) bought 2. When _____ first go to the swimming-pool? a) you did b) you c) did you 3. Did you ____ ? a) liked the film b) the film like c) like the film 4. Yes, I ___. a) liked b) did c) like it 5. What _____ at the weekend? a) you did b) did you c) did you do 6. I _____ well yesterday. a) not feel b) didn’t feel c) feel not 7. _____ to the doctor? a) Did you go b) Did you c) You go 8. No, I _____. a) I didn’t b) I go c) I went 9. _____ tell you on the phone? a) What b) What did he c) What did 10. Who _____ in the park? a) you saw b) see you c) did you see 4) Translate into English using modal verbs can, may, should or must: 1. Я хочу позвонить. Можно взять твой телефон? 2. Тебе следует помочь ему. 3. Я должна учиться хорошо. 4. Мама, можно мне посмотреть телевизор? 5. Я не могу играть в футбол. 6. Ему не следует ломать (to break) компьютер. 7. Он может дать тебе свою машину.

