1. Correct the centences: There isn't a milk in the fridge. There's any cheese on the table. I've got any bananas. Is there any apples? Have you got a egg?
Английский язык
1. Correct the centences: There isn't a milk in the fridge. There's any cheese on the table. I've got any bananas. Is there any apples? Have you got a egg?
Ответ(ы):
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Зачеркни в каждой группе лишнее слова 1. хлеб, рукав, флаг, огород, куст, глаз 2. Чай??ик, площадка, щука, жизнь, чудо 3. Роскошь, речь, сирень...
Русский язык
Английский язык
Даю 15 балов Complete the disjunctive questions : 1) ... , isn't it ? 2) ... , aren't I ? 3) ... , are you ? 4) ..., am I? 5) ... , ...