1 Do you think festivals like Nashestuiye are a good idea or not? 1.As a visitor would you like to stay on a camping site, in a tent, or in a hotel? Give reasons 3 Do you think such events unite or divide people? 4 If yo...

1 Do you think festivals like Nashestuiye are a good idea or not? 1.As a visitor would you like to stay on a camping site, in a tent, or in a hotel? Give reasons 3 Do you think such events unite or divide people? 4 If you were to organise a music festival what genres of music and what performers would you invite and why?
1. In my opinion, it`s fine. It depends on how are you going to organize it. 2. Hotel,probably. Because, it`s more safer, easier and comfortable. 3. Sure, unite. You can meet new friends and find a bunch of inetresting people, who are sharing their culture. 4. Club-modern style. Famouse groups and rappers, i think. We live in a 21st century, where society is a big deal and lifestyle. A lot of people will come, in that case, so.
