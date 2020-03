1.his hair... brown. a)am, b)is, c) are, d)were. 2. Go to shop and buy... bread. a)some b)any, c)many, d)few 3.He watches....2 hours a day. A) the lab, b)the box, c)sang d)the fax 4. i always enjoy... A)sing b)to sing, c...

Другие предметы

1.his hair... brown. a)am, b)is, c) are, d)were. 2. Go to shop and buy... bread. a)some b)any, c)many, d)few 3.He watches....2 hours a day. A) the lab, b)the box, c)sang d)the fax 4. i always enjoy... A)sing b)to sing, c)sang d)singing

